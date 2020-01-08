NovAtel delivers signal generators to modernize FAA’s WAAS

Next-generation NovAtel ground uplink station signal generators delivered for SBAS modernization

Hexagon/NovAtel announced that shipments of next-generation ground uplink station (GUS) signal generators have commenced in fulfillment of its contract with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to support the FAA’s safety of life wide-area augmentation system (WAAS) navigation service.

Developed by the FAA for civil aviation, WAAS is a safety-critical navigation aid that provides integrity monitoring and differential corrections for all phases of flight. The next-generation NovAtel GUS signal generator replaces the legacy product that has operated successfully for more than 15 years and ensures continued operation for years to come.

Along with the GUS signal generator modernization, the contract includes ongoing engineering support services for the complete portfolio of NovAtel ground reference receiver products deployed by the FAA.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the FAA and worked very closely with the WAAS program team to deliver this critical next-generation technology for SBAS modernization,” stated Jonathan Auld, NovAtel Vice President of Engineering and Safety Critical Systems. “We’re very pleased to continue our commitment to support the FAA and their safety of life WAAS service.”