New XPeng P5 auto outfitted with 32 autonomous driving sensors

XPeng Motors‘ new XPeng P5 smart electric vehicle is equipped with automotive-grade lidar technology. The P5 has “navigation guided pilot” (NGP) capabilities, which will be on China’s city roads for the first time in a production vehicle, powered by XPeng’s full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving system XPILOT 3.5.

The XPILOT 3.5 autonomous driving system has a high-precision positioning unit (GNSS + inertial measurement unit, or IMU) along with 32 perception sensors — two lidar units, 12 ultrasonic sensors, five millimeter-wave radars and 13 high-resolution cameras. The sensors are fused into a 360° dual-perception system to provide sufficient redundancy to handle challenging and complex road conditions.

The double-prism lidar units are able to distinguish pedestrians, cyclists and scooters, static obstacles, and road work, in challenging scenarios such as night and low-light conditions, backlighting and alternating light-and-dark illumination in tunnels.

Extending the NGP function from highways to city diving, the P5 will be able to handle situations such as other autos cutting in, automatic follow and speed-limit optimization on urban roads, recognizing traffic lights as well as small objects.

The P5’s Xmart OS 3.0 in-car operation system supports all-voice interaction. It uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SA8155P auto-grade computing platform to ensure seamless user control and interaction. The instrument console includes a 15.6-inch screen with essential information and controls where the driver needs them. Xmart OS 3.0 also allows vehicle-to-home connection.

The P5 will be featured at Auto Shanghai 2021 on April 19.