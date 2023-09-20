Samples from DSEI Unmanned 2023

Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) in London just wrapped up last week and industry news circulated many reports of various unmanned-related releases and opportunities during the show.

Drawing more than1,500 visitors annually, DSEI is an event at which representatives from governments, armed forces and industry leaders meet to advance the technology of weapons systems. With mostly armed or armored exhibits, the show is aimed at demonstrating to British forces and others coming from around the world, the various advances in weapons-related products and activities — with technological advances taking a primary position throughout the meeting and the exhibit hall.

Some unmanned exhibits/notes of interest

Drone Evolution promoted its UK-built Sentinel tethered UAV and MPU5 mesh radio system that puts a UAV-mounted radio/camera/thermal imaging system more than 150 ft above the ground for up to 6 hr or more — typically to support intelligence gathering, surveillance / reconnaissance, force protection and security. Sentinel is capable of running off of 12 v or 24 v power such as from a field vehicle battery without an inverter or generator, but also through main power, the company states.

Elistair France also launched its Orion 2.2 TE tethered UAV with a 2-in-1 propeller configuration change, which allows it to carry a heavier 5 kg payload. A recently integrated Nextvision Raptor with a 3 km laser rangefinder provides continuous imagery, target tracking, automated object categorization, automated scanning routines, and points of interest for military units, border guards, and national security agencies. Elistair claims its Orion UAV is capable of continuous operations for more than 50 hr over a 328 ft tether.

Robosys Automation and Landau Marine announced a collaboration to convert regular marine vehicles into autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USV). UK’s Robosys provided the Voyager artificial intelligence (AI) vessel system — an autonomy solution using AI combined with decision-aids. These new USVs are capable of surveillance, surveying, warfare, and patrolling duties — Voyager AI is claimed to be vessel-, propulsion-, and sensor-systems agnostic and retrofitting a crewed vessel can result in an autonomous craft operating at speeds of up to 45 kn. The system provides collision avoidance, anti-grounding, smart object avoidance, and autonomous operation during loss of communications.

Robosys Automation and Landau Marine announced a collaboration to convert regular marine vehicles into autonomous unmanned surface vessels (USV). UK’s Robosys provided the Voyager artificial intelligence (AI) vessel system — an autonomy solution using AI combined with decision-aids. These new USVs are capable of surveillance, surveying, warfare, and patrolling duties — Voyager AI is claimed to be vessel-, propulsion-, and sensor-systems agnostic and retrofitting a crewed vessel can result in an autonomous craft operating at speeds of up to 45 kn. The system provides collision avoidance, anti-grounding, smart object avoidance, and autonomous operation during loss of communications.

W Autonomous Systems (WAS) released news of the first landing of an autonomous UAV on the UK Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier Prince of Wales while at sea off Cornwall, England. The WAS HCMC UAV involved has two engines and a twin boom tail and can carry 220 lb across 620 mi and land within 500 ft — about half the length of the landing area on the Price of Wales aircraft carrier. For this trial, the UAV took off from a remote airfield at Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose and flew for 20 min to land autonomously on the deck of the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier. The trials aimed to demonstrate that cargo UAVs are capable of relieving some of the re-supply tasks which are currently carried out by the ship’s helicopters.

BAE Systems and QinetiQ signed an agreement at DSEI to collaborate on autonomous uncrewed air systems (UAS) and mission management systems. Both companies are leading competitive UK aerospace companies, and it’s perhaps unusual to see them collaborating. Perhaps this indicates the degree of importance and complexity that this development investment signifies. The mission management system work will investigate compatibility between BAE Systems and QinetiQ ground-based mission software systems, and develop autonomous systems that enable operator/human decision-makers to combine the use of both manned and unmanned assets on the battlefield. The companies will continue to develop their own airborne vehicles independently but aligned with the intent to continue their collaborative concepts.

In summary

This show is huge and this was only a small sample of the sort of unmanned and autonomous news found there this year — tethered UAVs, retrofitting surface vessels to become autonomous USVs, autonomous landings on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier Price of Wales and British industrial collaboration around UAVs.