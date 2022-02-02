Location systems provider Syntony GNSS joins TCCA

Syntony GNSS has joined TCCA, a global representative body for the critical communications ecosystem.

With offices in France, the United States and Canada, Syntony designs and manufactures GNSS products, including receivers and simulators dedicated to mission-critical applications, transportation, aerospace and defense.

According to an industry report, the global GNSS simulators market size is set to grow from USD 106 million in 2020 to USD 165 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Various factors such as rapid penetration of consumer IoT, the contribution of 5G in enabling ubiquitous connectivity, and increasing use of wearable devices utilizing location information are expected to drive the adoption of the GNSS simulators hardware, software and services.

Syntony GNSS manufactures SubWAVE, a solution that enables GPS to work underground and makes possible critical safety services. SubWAVE enables emergency call location in underground tunnels and stations from any smartphone. It also provides the location of any first responder using a compatible P25 or TETRA receiver.

SubWAVE is typically deployed in underground subway networks (stations and tunnels). It covers 100% of the underground stations of the Stockholm subway, for example. It is also suitable for underground road and rail tunnels, underground parking, and in the mining industry.

“We invented SubWAVE to save lives: to be able to precisely locate a firefighter inside a tunnel, for example, is critical to his or her safety, and this is what our system does,” said Joel Korsakissok, Syntony president and founder. “Also, being able to pinpoint the location of emergency calls made from road or rail tunnels will enhance first responders’ ability to provide assistance and rescue. We are very proud to become a member of TCCA, whose DNA is focused on life-saving through critical communications.”

“Reliable GPS/GNSS coverage in underground and denied locations such as subways, rail and road tunnels and mining is now an essential requirement for emergency services and asset operator personnel navigation and response as well as citizen safety,” said Kevin Graham, TCCA CEO. “General citizens and many businesses now rely on GPS/GNSS signals for their navigation and tracking use cases. We welcome the expertise of Syntony GNSS to enhance knowledge within TCCA of this critical area, and look forward to working with Joel and his team.”