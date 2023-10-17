Leica Geosystems develops first-person laser scanner

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon has developed the Leica BLK2GO PULSE, its first-person laser scanner that combines lidar sensor technology with the original Leica BLK2GO form factor. The technology is set to be released in early 2024.

The scanner offers users a rapid, simple and intuitive first-person scanning method that can be controlled with a smartphone, and delivers full-color 3D point clouds instantly in the field.

The BLK2GO PULSE was built in collaboration with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to combine Sony’s advanced time-of-flight (ToF) image sensors with Leica Geosystems’ GrandSLAM technology, resulting in a dual ToF hand–held scanner.

The product is designed for indoor applications such as the creation of 3D digital twins and 2D floor plans. It includes first-person scanning capabilities and instant data availability, allowing users to immediately download, view and share colorized 3D point clouds and images from the field. Scans can then be uploaded to Reality Cloud Studio, Hexagon’s cloud application for reality capture data visualization, collaboration and storage.