Launchpad: New GNSS receivers, antennas and PPK software

A roundup of recent products in the GNSS and inertial positioning industry from the November 2023 issue of GPS World magazine.

SURVEYING & MAPPING





MEMS IMU

Suitable for rugged environments

The TAC-440 MEMS inertial measurement unit (IMU) is designed for demanding, mission-critical, rugged environments in a wide variety of defense, commercial, industrial, and marine applications. The TAC-440 features 1°/hr gyro bias and 1 mg accelerometer bias stability with 0.05°/√hr angle random walk over a wide temperature range. The solid-state quartz sensors and hermetically sealed IMU construction provide reliable MTBF and storage life, EMCORE stated. The TAC-440 supports four data message synchronization methods with either input synchronization pulse capability or an output time of validity capability. The user can choose whether the synchronization pulse is internally generated and output as a time of validity of the output data or whether the TAC-440 software will identify the synchronization pulse input and synchronize the output data to the input pulse.

EMCORE Corporation, emcore.com

RTK GNSS Tablet

A rugged device designed for geospatial and mapping operations in the field

The LT800H offers users robust outdoor performance, data security and centimeter-level accuracy for a variety of applications, including construction, environmental surveying and any industry in which Android tablets are used. Featuring a high-performance 1,408-channel GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou module and a tracking GNSS helix antenna, the LT800H RTK Android tablet offers centimeter-to-decimeter positioning accuracy in challenging environments. It also comes equipped with a 4G modem to simplify connectivity to GNSS RTK network corrections. The technology also offers an eight-hour battery life, allowing users to collect data in the field uninterrupted.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

PPK Software

For land surveying, hydrography, airborne surveys, construction, and applications that require precise positioning

The Qinertia 4 contains an enhanced geodesy engine that has an extensive selection of preconfigured coordinate reference systems (CRS) and transformations, making it a suitable solution for applications that use diverse geodetic data. To tackle the challenges of variable ionospheric activity, Qinertia 4 features an Ionoshield post-processed kinematic (PPK) mode. This feature compensates for ionospheric conditions and baseline distances, enabling users to perform PPK even for long baselines and/or harsh ionospheric conditions. This ensures surveyors can achieve centimeter accuracy even in regions with unpredictable ionospheric disturbances. Another addition to the Qinertia 4 is an extended network support for continuously operating reference stations (CORS). This feature gives users access to a network of 5,000 SmartNet CORS for reliable GNSS data processing. These base stations add to the network of base stations directly available in Qinertia, bringing the total to more than 10,000 bases in 164 countries.

For data that cannot be processed using PPK, Qinertia 4 offers an alternative solution with its tightly coupled precise point positioning algorithm. This new processing mode, available for all users with active Qinertia maintenance, provides post-processing anywhere in the world without a base station, with a horizontal accuracy of 4 cm and a vertical accuracy of 8 cm.

SBG Systems, sbg-systems.com

Airborne Lidar + RGB System

Designed to enhance the details of aerial mapping operations

The AlphaAir 10 (AA10) features a high-precision navigation algorithm that provides 5 mm repeated range accuracy and achieves absolute precision in the 2 cm to 5 cm range, even in complex environments. The AA10 is capable of long-range measurements of up to 800 m, rapid scanning at 500,000 points per second, and features a continuously rotating mirror that enables scanning speeds of 250 scans per second. The AA10 enables the creation of mesh models by generating high-quality point clouds. It is powered by a 45 MP orthographic internal camera that provides high-resolution image mapping textures for 3D model reconstruction with realistic point cloud colorization. The AA10 also supports automated reality capture and real-time data visualization accessible directly from the UAV controller. The AA10 lidar system is lightweight and compact, weighing 1.55 kg, and provides a 30 min operating time when integrated with UAVs such as the DJI M350. The system is also IP64-rated.

CHC Navigation, chcnav.com

GNSS Receiver

Designed for survey projects

The Reach RS3 is a GNSS receiver that features inertial measurement unit (IMU) tilt compensation and a dual-band radio for enhanced compatibility with third-party receivers. The Reach RS3 enables users to survey at large tilt angles while maintaining survey-grade accuracy. The multi-band receiver works both as a base and a rover and comes factory calibrated. The receiver offers versatile options to get corrections from continuously operating reference stations (CORS), another Reach device, or a third-party base, so users can mix and match real-time-kinematic (RTK) receivers in a fleet. Its NTRIP connectivity enables corrections from CORS, NTRIP service, or a GNSS receiver using Emlid NTRIP Caster. When connected over NTRIP, Reach works on a baseline of more than 60 km in RTK and 100 km in post-processed kinematic.

Emlid, emlid.com

GNSS Receiver

Includes Trimble ProPoint and delivers survey precision and productivity in the field

The R580 GNSS receiver enables professionals in surveying, mapping and GIS, civil construction, and utilities to capture centimeter-level positioning. With the Trimble ProPoint GNSS engine embedded, users can measure points in challenging environments, such as under tree canopy or near buildings, while EVEREST Plus technology can identify and remove unwanted multipath signals for improved accuracy and data confidence. Using the Maxwell 7 chipset technology, the receiver provides fast processing, anti-spoofing capability and the ability to track all available GNSS constellations. The R580 supports Trimble RTX correction services for RTK-level precision without the use of a local base station or VRS network wherever correction sources are available. The receiver can be paired with all current mobile devices on a variety of operating systems and platforms —from a Trimble handheld or controller to a modern smartphone or tablet. It can also be mounted on a pole, vehicle or backpack.

Trimble, trimble.com

OEM

GNSS Module

Supports L1/L5 GNSS bands from multiple constellations, including NavIC

The NEO-F10N positioning module is based on the u-blox NEO form factor and is equipped with u-blox F10 dual-band GNSS technology. The NEO-F10N supports L1/L5 GNSS bands from multiple constellations — including NavIC — to provide meter-level position accuracy in urban areas. Its firmware is upgradeable and configurable to support several applications such as the vehicle telematics and micromobility markets or industrial applications requiring meter-level position accuracy. The NEO-F10N improves position accuracy in urban environments with its enhanced resilience against multipath interference. By leveraging signals from both the L1 and L5 bands, this module achieves better accuracy than using the L1 band alone. Users currently employing receivers based on modules such as the u-blox NEO-M8 and NEO-M9, can migrate to the new NEO-F10N generation. The module enhances accuracy, reduces power consumption, and offers an alternative solution to users who do not want to deploy dead reckoning set-ups.

u-blox, u-blox.com

Multi-Band GNSS Antenna

Designed to enhance meter-level positioning solutions

The ANN-MB5 is a multi-band (L1/L5/E5a/B2a) GNSS antenna that is optimized for the u-blox F10 platform and enables precise, reliable, and robust positioning, even in challenging environments. The antenna features concurrent reception of multiple navigation systems, including NavIC. The ANN-MB5 has a compact design with a magnetic base.

u-blox, u-blox.com

INS

A product for mobile mapping, autonomy, and more

The xRED3000 inertial navigation system (INS) offers quad-constellation GNSS support for multiple applications. The INS weighs 20 g, making it suitable for aerial payloads. At 53.6 mm x 50.6 mm x 9.5 mm in size, it can be incorporated without drastically changing a user’s design. When in a GNSS-denied area, the xRED3000 provides a position accuracy of 0.5 m even after 60 seconds. It features gx/ix tight-coupling algorithms, which improve accuracy in urban canyons and speed up real-time kinematic reacquisition after temporary GNSS outages. The xRED3000 features lidar inertial odometry, which takes data from lidar in post-processing to reduce inertial measurement unit drift and improve accuracy in areas with poor or no GNSS signal. Additionally, embedded NTRIP makes it easier to get GNSS corrections.

OxTS, oxts.com

Triple Frequency GNSS Receiver

Complete with a compact design for mobile applications

The BD990 supports triple frequency for the GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo constellations. The receiver offers quick and reliable real-time kinematic (RTK) initializations for centimeter positioning. It features Trimble Maxwell 7 technology, which provides 336 tracking channels, Trimble Everest Plus multipath mitigation, and advanced RF spectrum monitoring and analysis. With the option of utilizing OmniSTAR or RTX services, the BD990 delivers varying levels of performance down to centimeter-level without the use of a base station. The BD992 also supports dual antenna GNSS heading while the BD992-INS supports position and orientation at high update rates.

Trimble, oemgnss.trimble.com

MACHINE CONTROL

Automated Steering System

Designed for precision agriculture applications

The SAgro150 automated steering system aims to provide farmers with an easy way to get started with auto-steering. With full-constellation tracking capability, the SAgro150 realizes ±2.5 cm auto-steering accuracy to maximize land use and yield while saving resources such as water and fertilizer. When compared to the first-generation SAgro100 system, the SAgro150 auto-steering system uses a single-antenna solution instead of a dual-antenna solution. It also features simpler integration options, only requiring a strong magnetic chuck to securely attach the antenna to the top of the tractor for satellite signal tracking. The new system also adopts dual gyroscope mode, enhancing the heading data reliability and compatibility with different tractors. The new system aids in applications such as rotary tillage, ridging, sowing and harvesting in straight line, curve, U-turn and more.

SingularXYZ, singularxyz.com

Positioning and Heading Receiver

Designed for multiple applications

AsteRx SB3 Pro+ is a housed multi-frequency GNSS receiver that uses triple-band GNSS technology for reliable centimeter-level real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning and sub-degree heading. With flexibility to be used as a rover or a base station, AsteRx SB3 Pro+ also has an ultra-high update rate and logging functionality. Enclosed in a ruggedized IP68 housing, the device is suitable for harsh environments. The AsteRx SB3 Pro+ has a high update rate and low latency for fast moving vehicles or machine parts.

Septentrio, septentrio.com

GPS Antennas

Offers enhanced navigation and tracking for automotive applications

The KP Performance vehicle GPS antennas come equipped with a gain of 28 dB to capture weak signals, even in the most challenging environments. The antennas also feature high out-of-band rejection. By minimizing signal interference and multipath effects, the antennas provide good signal quality and stability. The features of the antennas enable more precise navigation and enhanced user experiences for personal vehicles, commercial fleets, or autonomous systems. The antennas have a IPX6- or IP66-rated waterproof and dustproof design for reliable operation in harsh conditions.

KP Performance, kpperformance.com