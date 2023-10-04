Emlid releases GNSS receiver with tilt compensation

Emlid has launched a GNSS receiver, the Reach RS3. It features inertial measurement unit (IMU) tilt compensation and a dual-band radio for enhanced compatibility with third-party receivers.

The Reach RS3 enables users to survey at large tilt angles while maintaining survey-grade accuracy. The multi-band receiver works both as a base and a rover and comes factory calibrated.

The receiver offers versatile options to get corrections from continuously operating reference stations (CORS), another Reach device, or a third-party base, so users can mix and match real-time-kinematic (RTK) receivers in a fleet.

Its NTRIP connectivity enables corrections from CORS, NTRIP service, or a GNSS receiver using Emlid NTRIP Caster. When connected over NTRIP, Reach works on a baseline of more than 60 km in RTK and 100 km in post-processed kinematic.

