Emlid releases GNSS receiver with tilt compensation

October 4, 2023  - By
Image: Emlid

Image: Emlid

Emlid has launched a GNSS receiver, the Reach RS3. It features inertial measurement unit (IMU) tilt compensation and a dual-band radio for enhanced compatibility with third-party receivers.

The Reach RS3 enables users to survey at large tilt angles while maintaining survey-grade accuracy. The multi-band receiver works both as a base and a rover and comes factory calibrated.

The receiver offers versatile options to get corrections from continuously operating reference stations (CORS), another Reach device, or a third-party base, so users can mix and match real-time-kinematic (RTK) receivers in a fleet.

Its NTRIP connectivity enables corrections from CORS, NTRIP service, or a GNSS receiver using Emlid NTRIP Caster. When connected over NTRIP, Reach works on a baseline of more than 60 km in RTK and 100 km in post-processed kinematic.

The Reach RS3 enables users to survey at large tilt angles while maintaining survey-grade accuracy. The multi-band receiver works both as a base and a rover and comes factory calibrated.

The receiver offers versatile options to get corrections from continuously operating reference stations (CORS), another Reach device, or a third-party base, so users can mix and match real-time-kinematic (RTK) receivers in a fleet.

Its NTRIP connectivity enables corrections from CORS, NTRIP service, or a GNSS receiver using Emlid NTRIP Caster. When connected over NTRIP, Reach works on a baseline of more than 60 km in RTK and 100 km in post-processed kinematic.

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.