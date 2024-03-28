 Join the upcoming Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation reception - GPS World

March 28, 2024  - By
Gen. David Thompson

Join the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation for a reception with the President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board on April 23 at The Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. The event begins at 6:00 PM. General David Thompson, U.S. Space Force (retired) will discuss his experience as the first Vice Chief of Space Operations, the state of GPS, and the future of PNT.

For more information and to RSVP, contact inquiries@RNTfnd.org by April 17.

About the Author: Dana Goward

Dana Goward is president of the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation. He is the proprietor at Maritime Governance LLC. In August 2013, he retired from the federal Senior Executive Service, having served as the maritime navigation authority for the United States. As director of Marine Transportation Systems for the U.S. Coast Guard, he led 12 different navigation-related business lines budgeted at more than $1.3 billion per year. He has represented the U.S. at IMO, IALA, the UN anti-piracy working group and other international forums. A licensed helicopter and fixed-wing pilot, he has also served as a navigator at sea and is a retired Coast Guard Captain.