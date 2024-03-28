Join the upcoming Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation reception - GPS World

Join the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation for a reception with the President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board on April 23 at The Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. The event begins at 6:00 PM. General David Thompson, U.S. Space Force (retired) will discuss his experience as the first Vice Chief of Space Operations, the state of GPS, and the future of PNT.

For more information and to RSVP, contact inquiries@RNTfnd.org by April 17.