JCB Fastrac iCON features NovAtel SMART7 GNSS receiver

JCB has launched its Fastrac iCON tractor to the public featuring the Hexagon | NovAtel’s SMART7 GNSS receiver. The tractor also offers optional TerraStar Correction Services driving the iCONNECT precision technology package and offering operators an easy-to-use customizable experience.

The SMART7-I included in the new Fastrac iCON tractor is a rugged, waterproof, all-in-one GNSS smart antenna designed and tested specifically for the agriculture industry.

Connectivity is with Wi-Fi and Ethernet. TerraStar and RTK corrections provide the centimeter-level accuracy required for any farming application. With multi-constellation and multi-frequency capabilities, it is a dependable solution for farms with treelines and obstructions that may impede satellite signals.

With the availability of TerraStar Correction Services, operators can have the highest accuracy and year-over-year repeatability globally. TerraStar offers fast, consistent positioning through the planting, spraying and harvest cycle with 99.999% uptime and availability.

“The iCON tractor is designed around the farmer. We wanted a GNSS solution farmers can rely on that stands up to harsh agriculture environments while providing the accuracy to support our precision technology,” said Greg Fitton, general manager, Fastrac Sales at JCB. “We chose NovAtel as our GNSS experts because of their demonstrated reputation for quality, cutting-edge technology and performance, and their willingness to adapt to our needs.”