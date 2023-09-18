ION GNSS+ 2023: Recap

ION GNSS+ 2023 has officially concluded. GPS World staff had the opportunity to stop by several booths, attend a variety of educational sessions, and connect with industry leaders and attendees. Below are some of the show highlights and pictures of the beautiful city of Denver.

All photos were taken by GPS World Editor-in-Chief, Matteo Luccio.

Educational sessions

ION GNSS+ attendees gathered to hear a variety educational sessions offered throughout the conference.

Captain Scott Calhoun, Commanding Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) and Deputy Chair of the Civil GPS Service Interface Committee.

On the first day of the conference, Dr. Tzu-Wei Fang, Space Scientist, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center (NOAA), spoke during the “Remote Sensing, Timing, Space and Scientific Applications” session.

Dr. Ignacio Fernández-Hernández, Galileo Authentication and High Accuracy Manager for the European Commission, presented during the “Trends in Future Satellite Navigation Technology, System Design and Development” educational session.

Scott Thompson-Buchanan, Chief Cartographer, National Park Service, discussed the program’s partnerships and future plans.

Dr. Robert Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology and Chief Science Officer,

U.S. Department of Transportation, gave the keynote address during the 63rd Civil GPS Service Interface Committee.

(From left to right) Colonel Andy Menshner, GPS Space and Ground (SML), Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force; Lieutenant Colonel Robert Wray, Commander, Second Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force; and Harold “Stormy” Martin, Director, National Coordination Office for Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing, during the Civil GPS Service Interface Committee.

Colonel Andy Menshner gave GPS acquisitions and development updates.

Panelists during the 63rd Civil GPS Service Interface Committee.

Click here to see more highlights from the 63rd Civil GPS Service Interface Committee, including the celebration of 50 years of GPS!

Matteo in the exhibit hall

GPS World staff met with our partners, contributors and readers on the show floor and at our booth.

The GPS World booth highlighted past magazine covers and our current issue of the magazine. Here, GPS World staff, Todd Miller (left) and Matteo Luccio (right), took the opportunity to meet with program leaders, partners and readers.

Harold “Stormy” Martin.

Adam Price, Vice President – PNT Simulation at Spirent Communications.

Dr Bradford Parkinson.

Kirstin Schauble and Gerhard Boiciuc, Anello Photonics.

Tim Waite and Mitchell McFee, GPS Networking.

GPS World‘s long-time contributor, Richard Langley.

Dr. Patricia Larkoski, The Mitre Corporation (left) and Nunzio Gambale, Founder and CEO of Locata (right).

GPS World Editorial Advisory Board member, Mitch Narins, Strategic Synergies, LLC.

John Clark, CAST Navigation.

Frank Van Diggelen, Google, and President of ION.

GPS World Editorial Advisory Board member, John Fischer, Safran Navigation and Timing, and Matteo Luccio at the Safran booth.

Chuck Stoffer (left) and Jeffery Sanders (right), UHU Technologies.

Gregory Turetzky, OneNav.

Karen Van Dyke, Director, PNT and Spectrum Management, U.S. Department of Transportation.

The beautiful city 0f Denver

ION GNSS+ 2023 took place in the heart of downtown Denver and came to a close on September 15. Beautiful blue skies and skyscrapers welcomed conference attendees from across the globe for the four-day event. Next year, ION GNSS+ is set to take place at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, Maryland.