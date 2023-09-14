Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ION GNSS+ 2023: Day two recap

September 14, 2023  - By

ION GNSS+ 2023 is underway at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. On the second day, industry leaders and show attendees gathered for the 63rd meeting of the Civil GPS Service Interface Committee. During a break, a cake was wheeled out to celebrate 50 years of GPS. GPS World staff wanted to highlight some key parts of the event.

(Image: Matteo Luccio)

(From left to right) Rick Hamilton, GPS Info Analysis Team Lead, U.S. Coast Guard; Harold “Stormy” Martin, Director, National Coordination Office for Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing; Dr. Bradford Parkinson, Edward Wells Professor, Emeritus, Aeronautics and Astronautics (Recalled), Co-Director, Center for Position, Navigation and Time, Stanford University; Capt. Scott Calhoun, Commanding Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Navigation Center (NAVCEN) and Karen Van Dyke Director, PNT and Spectrum Management, U.S. Department of Transportation, gathered around a cake to celebrate the 50th anniversary of GPS.

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

A closer look at the 50 years of GPS cake. Learn more about the history of GPS here.

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Lt. Colonel Robert Wray, Commander, Second Space Operations Squadron, U.S. Space Force (second from left), who was featured on the May cover of GPS World. Click here to read our May cover story, featuring an exclusive interview with Lt. Colonel Wray about the training and duties of his team, the challenges they face, and more.

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Dr. Bradford Parkinson (left) and Dr. Robert Hampshire, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Research and Technology and Chief Science Officer, U.S. Department of Transportation (right). Click here to learn more about Dr. Bradford Parkinson, who is nicknamed “The father of GPS.”

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Col. Andy Menshner, GPS Space and Ground (SML), Space Systems Command, U.S. Space Force, speaking about GPS acquisitions and development updates during the Civil GPS Service Interface Committee.

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

(Second from left) Karen Van Dyke, Director, PNT and Spectrum Manager, U.S. Department of Transportation Deputy Chair, serves as chair of the 63rd Civil GPS Service Interface Committee. Read more from the Department of Transportation here.

Image: Matteo Luccio

Image: Matteo Luccio

Attendees gathered to hear speakers from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Space Force, and other departments and agencies.

Click here to stay up to date with our show coverage!

This article is tagged with , , , , , , and posted in Events, Featured Stories, Latest News

About the Author: Matteo Luccio

Matteo Luccio, GPS World’s Editor-in-Chief, possesses more than 20 years of experience as a writer and editor for GNSS and geospatial technology magazines. He began his career in the industry in 2000, serving as managing editor of GPS World and Galileo’s World, then as editor of Earth Observation Magazine and GIS Monitor. His technical articles have been published in more than 20 professional magazines, including Professional Surveyor Magazine, Apogeo Spatial and xyHt. Luccio holds a master’s degree in political science from MIT. He can be reached at mluccio@northcoastmedia.net or 541-543-0525.