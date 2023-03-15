Inertial Labs launches IMU-P

Inertial Labs has launched its inertial measurement unit-P (IMU-P). It is an advanced MEMS sensors-based, compact, self-contained strapdown, industrial- and tactical-grade inertial measurement system and digital tilt sensor that measures linear accelerations, angular rates and pitch-and-roll with three-axis, high-grade MEMS accelerometers and three-axis, tactical-grade MEMS gyroscopes.

Angular rates and accelerations are determined with high accuracy for both motionless and dynamic applications.

Like Inertial Labs IMU-FI-200C, the IMU-P is fully calibra

ted, temperature compensated, and mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. IMU-P demonstrates less than 1 deg/hr gyroscopes and 0.005 mg accelerometers bias inrun stability with low noise and high reliability.

The IMU-P models collect data from an external source of GNSS to output full spectrum inertial navigation system data consisting of positions, attitude, velocity and time.

The IMU-P is suitable for applications such as antenna and line of sight stabilization systems, GPS-aided INS, UAV & AUV/ROV navigation and control and more.