Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Inertial Labs launches IMU-P

March 15, 2023  - By
IMU-P.jpg

Image: Inertial Labs

Inertial Labs has launched its inertial measurement unit-P (IMU-P). It is an advanced MEMS sensors-based, compact, self-contained strapdown, industrial- and tactical-grade inertial measurement system and digital tilt sensor that measures linear accelerations, angular rates and pitch-and-roll with three-axis, high-grade MEMS accelerometers and three-axis, tactical-grade MEMS gyroscopes.

Angular rates and accelerations are determined with high accuracy for both motionless and dynamic applications.

Like Inertial Labs IMU-FI-200C, the IMU-P is fully calibra

ted, temperature compensated, and mathematically aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. IMU-P demonstrates less than 1 deg/hr gyroscopes and 0.005 mg accelerometers bias inrun stability with low noise and high reliability.

The IMU-P models collect data from an external source of GNSS to output full spectrum inertial navigation system data consisting of positions, attitude, velocity and time.

The IMU-P is suitable for applications such as antenna and line of sight stabilization systems, GPS-aided INS, UAV & AUV/ROV navigation and control and more.

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in Latest News, Survey, UAV/UGV

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.