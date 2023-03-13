Inertial Labs releases multi-application IMU

Inertial Labs has released its IMU-FI-200C, a compact, self-contained strapdown, advanced tactical-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) device. The IMU-FI-200C measures linear accelerations and angular rates with its three-axis, tactical-grade, closed loop, fiber-optic gyroscopes and three-axis, high-precision MEMS accelerometers in motionless and high dynamic applications.

The IMU-FI-200C is fully calibrated, temperature compensated and aligned to an orthogonal coordinate system. It contains more than 0.5 deg/hr gyroscopes and less than 2 mg bias repeatability over operational range accelerometers with low noise and high reliability.

Continuous built-in test, configurable communications protocols, electromagnetic interference protection, and flexible input power requirements make the IMU-FI-200C suitable for a wide range of integrated system applications.