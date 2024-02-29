Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Inertial Labs, E38 collaborate for UAV-lidar integration

Image: Inertial Labs

Inertial Labs has entered a strategic partnership with E38 to integrate Inertial Labs’ RESEPI lidar payload into E38’s advanced E455 UAV. The technology is ideal for professional surveying, mapping and inspection services.

RESEPI is a sensor-fusion platform designed for accuracy-focused remote sensing applications. It leverages a high-performance Inertial Labs inertial navigation system (INS) and a high-accuracy single or dual-antenna GNSS receiver integrated with a Linux-based processing core and data-logging software. The lidar system will seamlessly integrate with the E455 drone, which aims to improve its capabilities to capture high-resolution, 3D spatial data across various environments. The technology can be used in construction, agriculture and environmental monitoring by offering detailed and accurate data.

The E455 is a fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAV designed to operate on battery power with a maximum takeoff weight of up to 29.5 kg. It features a removable payload bay with an open architecture at the center of gravity to provide maximum utility and flexibility for a variety of mission requirements. Capable of flying for over two hours or carrying payloads of almost 7 kg, the E455 is ideal for extensive surveying and mapping missions with the integrated RESEPI Payload Lidar system.

Combining the E455 drone’s robust flight capabilities with the high-precision lidar technology of the RESEPI payload will enable users to gather detailed topographic data in challenging terrains and under diverse conditions.

