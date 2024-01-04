Inertial Labs, BayesMap release RESEPI software updates

Inertial Labs and BayesMap have partnered to release PCMasterPro software updates for Inertial Labs’ Resepi.

The collaboration aims to provide users with fast, automated point cloud alignment to enhance UAV lidar systems. The software is designed to simplify the process of geometric calibration and quality control.

Resepi is a sensor-fusion platform designed for accuracy-focused remote sensing applications. It utilizes a high-performance Inertial Labs INS and a high-accuracy dual antenna GNSS receiver, integrated with a Linux-based processing core and data-logging software. The platform also provides a WiFi interface, optional imaging module, and external cellular modem for RTCM corrections. Resepi can be operated by a single hardware button or from a wirelessly connected device via a simple web interface.

The software update is now available to all Resepi users.