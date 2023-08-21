Inertial Labs launches new scanning and mapping solution

Inertial Labs has added a new scanning and mapping solution to its Resepi line, the Resepi Teledyne Optech CL-360-HD. The device has a powerful four-return laser and increased range of up to 750 m, making it ideal for mobile mapping, forestry and crack detection in critical infrastructure areas such as airport runways.

Resepi is a sensor-fusion platform designed for accuracy-focused remote sensing applications. Resepi utilizes a high-performance Inertial Labs INS and a high-accuracy dual antenna GNSS receiver, integrated with a Linux-based processing core and data-logging software. The platform also provides a WiFi interface, optional imaging module, and external cellular modem for RTCM corrections. Resepi can be operated by a single hardware button or from a wirelessly connected device via a simple web interface.

Resepi, equipped with Teledyne‘s CL-360HD lidar, offers various laser scan speeds and frequencies, allowing users to tweak the settings to match their individual needs.