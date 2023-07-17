Inertial Labs awarded GSA schedule contract

Inertial Labs has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. With the contract in place, federal, state and local government agencies will gain streamlined access to Inertial Labs’ products and services.

The GSA Schedule contract aims to simplify the procurement process, allowing government entities to acquire solutions for navigation, positioning and motion-sensing systems. The products and services offered by Inertial Labs cater to a wide range of applications, including unmanned systems, defense, aerospace, transportation and more.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded a GSA Schedule contract,” Jamie Marraccini, CEO of Inertial Labs said. “We look forward to supporting the critical missions of our government partners and providing them with the advanced technology they require.”