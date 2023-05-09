Hesai Technology partners with Inertial Labs on lidar sensors

Hesai Technology has signed a multi-year technology partnership agreement for lidar sensors with Inertial Labs. Hesai’s sensors were selected by Inertial Labs to provide perception and navigation capabilities for its navigation systems designed for autonomous marine, land and aerial-based robotics systems.

Hesai’s lidar sensor solutions enable robotics systems to operate autonomously and safely without human intervention. The sensors provide real-time 3D point cloud data for localization, obstacle detection and path planning.

“To ensure the quality and accuracy of our products, we conduct exhaustive testing in our labs and gather feedback from users worldwide,” Jamie Marraccini, CEO of Inertial Labs, said. “Our research has led us to conclude that Hesai lidar sensors are the ideal choice for achieving highly accurate and reliable 3D measurements.”