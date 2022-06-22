HxGN LIVE Global: Summit keynotes and Formula 1 cars

At HxGN LIVE Global 2022, in-person attendees experienced the full breadth of what the flagship conference has to offer for the first time since 2019. The conference is taking place this week at the Venetian hotel in Las Vegas.

Tuesday began with a keynote address by Burkhard Boeckem, chief technology officer, who discussed the importance of smart digital realities and their role in the potential of the metaverse to impact and enhance the physical world. Hexagon’s technology platform Xalt enables intelligence at scale. By integrating sensors and data integration across systems and solutions, like the BLK series and HxDR, Xalt provides the next level of connectivity to harness and utilize data for autonomous systems.

Summit-specific keynotes by speakers from Hexagon, its partners and sponsors provided expertise on issues, solutions and innovations shaping and reimagining various industries.

Tuesday was also the first day of breakouts for all summits, with more than 100 sessions throughout the day covering everything from training and tips for Hexagon products to project success stories, panel discussions of industry trends, and a look at the precision engineering of Formula 1 cars with Hexagon partner Oracle Red Bull Racing. Sessions continue through the close of the conference on Thursday.

The Zone, the massive technology expo floor, officially opened for the first time this morning, where attendees explored some of the latest advancements, products and solutions available across seven summit-specific “islands” offering hands-on demonstrations and an opportunity to ask the questions that will help them make the best use of autonomous technology in their field.

In the evening, summit events took attendees around the grounds of the Venetian resort for various experiences.