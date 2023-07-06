Greece selects Safran Patroller for tactical UAV fleet

Safran Electronics & Defense has been selected by the Greek army (officially called the Hellenic Armed Forces) to enhance its tactical UAV fleet by incorporating four Patroller tactical UAVs. NATO‘s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) facilitated the contract on behalf of the Greek army during the Paris Air Show 2023.

Set to be implemented by 2024, the Patrollers will operate alongside Greece’s current fleet of 16 Sperwer tactical unmanned aircraft from Sagem, a French defense company. Greece also requested three ground stations.

The Patroller achieved a milestone in February 2023 when it became the first tactical UAV system officially certified to NATO airworthiness standard STANAG 4671.

Equipped with multiple sensors designed for intelligence missions, the Patroller UAV serves the needs of armies and homeland security forces. With an autonomy of more than 15 hours, the Patroller UAV also features a high payload capacity — allowing the integration of various specialized sensors and weapons, which enables it to meet diverse operational requirements.