Editorial Advisory Board Q&A: NATO Galileo and GPS integration

How do/will/should North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces integrate GPS and Galileo for position, navigation and time?

“For improved resiliency, it would be a great move for NATO to integrate Galileo with GPS into their system. The ‘how’ will be difficult. Some of the challenges are that the EU consists of more than a single nation with which to negotiate complex security issues, such as whether NATO will be treated as a ‘third nation entity’ for the use of PRS. The initial Galileo development was difficult for all these reasons and the Europeans managed to sort it all out, so I’m confident that, if the desire is to do this, it can be done successfully.”

— Ellen Hall

Imminent Federal

“In the interest of operational robustness and the criticality of the use case, NATO should integrate GPS and Galileo capability at the earliest. Both GPS’ M-code and Galileo’s PRS are encrypted, providing anti-spoof capability and extra frequency diversity, making jamming of our forces more difficult. Crypto key management for both systems may be an extra burden, but a single receiver capable of operating with either system individually or both simultaneously would be key for interoperability — always a driving factor for NATO. The capability is available, and NATO should take advantage of it.”

— John Fischer

Orolia