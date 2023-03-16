Furuno presents, exhibits at WSTS 2023

Furuno will participate in the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2023, on March 13-16 in Vancouver, Canada.

The exhibition brings together the leading corporate and government experts to shed light on the diverse innovation taking place in the field of synchronization and timing.

Furuno’s Takahiko Ikeda, general manager of research and development, Systems Products Division, will speak on time synchronization in his presentation, “The Contribution on the Accuracy and Robustness of Time Synchronization in Multi-Constellation and Multi-Band GNSS Receivers.”

In this presentation, Ikeda will explain how L5 receivers are effective in time synchronization applications and how they contribute to the safe and secure operation of critical infrastructure, showing specific test results.

Furuno will also introduce and exhibit its latest GNSS receivers and antennas for timing. The featured products include:

• Timing multi-GNSS receiver module GT-100

• Multi-GNSS disciplined oscillator GF-8801/8802/8803 and GF-8804/8805

• Field time sync generator TB-1

• Dual-band GNSS antenna