Furuno’s most advanced global timing module, supporting L1 and L5 GNSS signals

Furuno Electric has announced a new global timing solution, GT-100, compatible with all GNSS constellations. The GT-100 realizes the world’s highest robustness and standard of time accuracy and stability. Interruption of GNSS satellite signals is a major concern for critical infrastructure systems. The GT-100 features advanced multipath mitigation, anti-jamming and anti-spoofing as well as short-term holdover, ensuring superior performance even if only L1 or only L5 are jammed.

The module delivers best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5G wireless systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master clocks.

Along with the GT-100, our GT-9001 and GT-90 achieve a level of time stability of 4.5ns (1σ) and offer superior features and performance.