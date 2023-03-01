Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Furuno’s most advanced global timing module, supporting L1 and L5 GNSS signals

March 1, 2023  - By
Image: Furuno Electric

Furuno Electric has announced a new global timing solution, GT-100, compatible with all GNSS constellations. The GT-100 realizes the world’s highest robustness and standard of time accuracy and stability. Interruption of GNSS satellite signals is a major concern for critical infrastructure systems. The GT-100 features advanced multipath mitigation, anti-jamming and anti-spoofing as well as short-term holdover, ensuring superior performance even if only L1 or only L5 are jammed. 

The module delivers best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5G wireless systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master clocks. 

Along with the GT-100, our GT-9001 and GT-90 achieve a level of time stability of 4.5ns (1σ) and offer superior features and performance.

