Fugro helps improve Papua New Guinea’s navigation safety

Fugro has completed a hydrographic survey to determine a safe channel through the Star Reef Passage in Papua New Guinea.

Fugro worked with the National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) and with funding from the Asia Development Bank (ADB) on the survey, which will be used to update nautical charting and improve coastal zone management.

The project is a key initiative contributing to Papua New Guinea’s sustainable economic development.

Fugro used its LADS HD+ Airborne Lidar Bathymetry (ALB) system, which was deployed with a team of surveyors from both the NMSA and Fugro working in collaboration.

Fugro’s ALB system meets International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) standards with the data now set to be used to update nautical charts. The data was collected safely and with minimal environmental impact on the sensitive reef environment or local marine activity.

Through this Maritime and Waterways Safety Project, Fugro has successfully worked with the NMSA and ADB to help deliver both hydrographic data and training of NMSA staff.

The project is designed to improve the safety and efficiency of international and national shipping in coastal areas and waterways of Papua New Guinea by improving maritime safety information infrastructure and practices and capacity. Safer maritime activities that improve trade and tourism, as well as information to help manage the environment, will bring direct benefit to PNG’s coastal communities.