First Fix: Global Glitch

From Hong Kong to Berlin, from Sydney to New York, the operations of hospitals, airlines, banks, and scores of other businesses and services were disrupted on July 19 due to a glitch in a software update issued by the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike that affected computers using the Microsoft Windows operating system.

The New York Times described it as “a stunning example of the global economy’s fragile dependence on certain software, and the cascading effect it can have when things go wrong.”

Regular readers of this magazine, and of this column in particular, will know where I am going with this: like Windows, GPS — and, more broadly, GNSS — presents a single point of failure for many systems. That is, if GPS fails, it will stop those entire systems from working.

Possible challenges and threats to GPS use include space weather; interference/jamming and/or spoofing of receivers; error or failure of satellites, monitoring, or control; and, in the most extreme case, an attack on satellites, monitoring, or control.

The National Space-Based PNT Advisory Board continues to focus its efforts on its excellent PTA strategy: to protect (“prevent or remove conditions that degrade, distort, or deny GPS use”), toughen (“make GPS use more robust against challenges and threats”), and augment (“provision of GPS enhancements as well as provision and use of alternate [PNT] sources that complement, back up, or replace (partly or entirely) use of GPS”) civil uses of GPS. More on that soon.

Meanwhile, others are urging we think of GNSS as only one of several complementary means to achieve the mission of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) with accuracy, availability, integrity, continuity and coverage. For that perspective, see Mitch Narins’ piece. He writes that we should focus “on services that are not space-based, operate in different areas of the spectrum, are capable of higher power, and can be installed and evolved more quickly to mitigate emerging threats.”

The European Space Agency’s recent PNT Vision 2035 paper, written by a panel of independent external PNT experts to advise next year’s ESA Ministerial Conference, summarizes European discussions on PNT in the past several years. In the words of Luis Mayo, the chair of the advisory committee that wrote the report, “there is more to PNT than satellite navigation.” While we must “sustain the existing satellite-based navigation systems,” he argues, we should also promote “the development of alternative independent PNT systems.” Read a short interview with Mayo by Dana Goward, starting on page 19.

Yet other efforts integrate GNSS with different, independent techniques to create new synergies. One example is ESA’s Genesis multi-modal space mission, which aims to improve geodetic applications by collocating on board a single well-calibrated satellite the four space-based geodetic techniques: GNSS, very long baseline interferometry (VLBI), satellite laser ranging (SLR) and Doppler Orbitography and Radio-positioning Integrated by Satellite (DORIS).

“This first-time collocation in space will establish precise and stable ties among these key techniques,” write the authors of this quarter’s “Innovation” column.