Innovation: ESA’s multi-modal space mission to improve geodetic applications

The combination of advanced technologies for precise orbit determination and timing, as well as the scientific exploitation of GNSS signals, opens major new opportunities for relevant, innovative in-orbit scientific experiments. These opportunities come in the fields of Earth sciences, including geodesy, geophysics and GNSS remote sensing of the atmosphere, land, ocean and ice, fundamental physics, astronomy and time metrology. They could extend some current operational applications such as precise orbit determination for geodesy and altimetry and GNSS radio occultation for meteorology and space weather.

To further enhance the benefits of combining space-based geodetic techniques, the European Space Agency (ESA) has established the Genesis mission. The mission will collocate on board a single well-calibrated satellite, the four space-based geodetic techniques: GNSS, very long baseline interferometry (VLBI), satellite laser ranging (SLR) and Doppler Orbitography and Radio-positioning Integrated by Satellite (DORIS). This first-time-ever collocation in space will establish precise and stable ties among these key techniques. The Genesis satellite will be a unique, dynamic space geodetic observatory, whose observations, combined with the measurements using geodetic collocation techniques stations on Earth, will contribute to a significant improvement of the International Terrestrial Reference Frame (ITRF).

The ITRF is recognized as the foundation for all space- and ground-based observations in Earth science and navigation, and therefore this mission will potentially have a major impact on several GNSS and Earth observation applications. It is a particular realization of the terrestrial reference system, and its history goes back to 1984 when the former Bureau International de l’Heure, which was then in charge of maintaining an accessible reference frame, established a frame using space-based geodetic techniques. The tradition was continued by the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS) when it was established in 1987. The IERS has periodically updated the ITRF incorporating new systems, data sets and analysis procedures. The Genesis mission will help identify any systematic errors in the ITRF and thereby improve the accuracy and stability of the frame, particularly the origin and scale of the frame, which are the most critical parameters for scientific applications.

The Genesis mission was endorsed by the ESA Ministerial Council in November 2022. The mission will be executed under the responsibility of ESA’s Navigation Directorate as an element of the Future Navigation Program in cooperation with ESA’s Operations Directorate.

ESA performed an internal mission feasibility study (a so-called concurrent design facility) in March and April 2022. A team of more than 40 experts reviewed the mission objectives and the possible implementation, derived high-level mission requirements, assessed the necessary mission instruments and their technology readiness level and concluded that the mission is feasible and compatible with the Genesis-defined program boundaries.

GENESIS MISSION OBJECTIVES

The overall mission goal, as defined by the Global Geodetic Observing System (GGOS) initiative of the International Association of Geodesy, is to help achieve an ITRF accuracy of 1 millimeter with long-term stability of 0.1 millimeters per year, to be able to detect the smallest variations in the Earth system solid, fluid and gaseous components.

The improvements of the ITRF will impact and improve multiple geodetic and geophysical observables, as well as precise navigation and positioning, and strengthen the geodetic infrastructure, including the Galileo constellation, by reducing the systematic biases between different observing techniques.

Furthermore, the Genesis mission will allow us to improve the link between the ITRF and the International Celestial Reference Frame (ICRF) due to improvement in determining the Earth orientation parameters (EOPs). The ICRF is a realization of a quasi-inertial reference system defined by extragalactic radio sources, mostly quasars, billions of light years away. The positions of a set of globally distributed VLBI radio telescopes are determined using the difference in the arrival times of the signals at the different telescopes. The ICRF was established and is maintained through a cooperation between the International Astronomical Union and the IERS.

The ITRF and the ICRF are related through the EOPs, which include pole coordinates, the Earth’s rotation angle typically referred to as Universal Time (and the related length of day), and nutation angles and their rates.

GENESIS MISSION OVERVIEW

The baseline orbit of the Genesis satellite will be circular, will have an altitude of about 6,000 kilometers and an inclination of about 95 degrees. The mass of the satellite will be on the order of 250 kilograms to 300 kilogramsg, and it will have very precise on-board metrology, through a single ultra-stable oscillator. An artist’s conception of the satellite in space is shown in the opening image. The launch is foreseen for 2028, and the baseline duration for operations is two years with an option for extension.

The Genesis mission architecture will consist of the Genesis satellite, a ground control segment constituted by a mission control center and a (network of) ground station(s), a data processing center (including a global GNSS sensor station network), a data archiving and distribution center, and the required ground infrastructure for the VLBI, SLR and DORIS campaigns (See FIGURE 1). The scope of the procurement for this mission is the Genesis satellite, the ground control segment, the launch service and two years of operations with the option for extension.

As previously mentioned, the satellite will be launched as the first with all four space-based geodetic techniques on board — namely GNSS, VLBI, SLR and DORIS:

GNSS receiver. This will be a high-quality multi-constellation (Galileo and GPS) and multi-frequency space receiver. The GNSS observations will be of very high quality and will allow multi-GNSS integer ambiguity resolution for the carrier phase with a very high success rate. This instrument is crucial for the very precise orbit determination of the Genesis satellite.

VLBI. This instrument will transmit radio signals compatible with receivers at each observing VLBI station. To eliminate the ionospheric dispersive delay along the paths to each station, different frequency bands will be used. The signals will also comply with the evolving observation procedures at all VLBI stations. The signals will be observed by all geodetic VLBI antennas, including the new VLBI Global Observing System (VGOS) fast slewing stations, in their standard geodetic receiver setups. The transmitter currently under development is designed to transmit at different frequencies between 2 GHz and 14 GHz, but also higher frequency bands can be considered. The present setup for regular VGOS observations use four 1-GHz-wide bands within the S, C and X frequency bands. The unit is designed to transmit both pseudo-noise and random noise. The random noise signal mimics the broader-band noise emitted by quasar radio sources routinely observed by VLBI, and hence can be processed essentially by the usual station and correlator software. VLBI observations of Genesis will enable VLBI stations to be accurately located within the ITRF consistently with the other geodetic techniques, enable a frame tie between the celestial frame and the dynamic reference frames of satellite orbits as well as a frame tie between the ITRF and the extremely accurate and stable ICRF.

SLR. A passive SLR retro-reflector (LRR) will be attached to the satellite in such a way to ensure an adequate field of view when the satellite is in Earth-pointing mode. The SLR observable is the round-trip time of flight of a laser pulse between a ground station and the LLR. Currently, the ITRF long-term origin is defined by SLR, and this is the most accurate satellite technique in sensing the Earth’s center of mass.

DORIS. Genesis will include a DORIS receiver instrument. DORIS is based on the principle of the Doppler effect between a network of transmitting terrestrial beacons and the on-board instrument. DORIS was first featured on the SPOT-2 satellite launched in 1990. Since then, DORIS receivers have been featured on multiple satellites. The integration of the DORIS receiver on Genesis, given the high-precision knowledge of the Genesis orbit, will benefit other space geodetic techniques from the global DORIS network distribution.

All active instruments will rely on a single high-precision compact frequency standard payload, termed the ultra-stable oscillator.

GENESIS PROJECT ORGANIZATION

The Genesis mission is being procured in an end-to-end approach, meaning that the industry prime is responsible for the development of the satellite, including the payload instruments, the launch services and the satellite operations. For this reason, the following approach has been applied: contract signature was in March 2024. Design, development, validation and acceptance will take place between 2024 and 2027, leading up to a planned launch in 2028.

The contract for Genesis amounts to € 76.6 million. A consortium of 14 entities led by OHB Italia S.p.A. has been tasked with developing, manufacturing, qualifying, calibrating, launching and operating the Genesis satellite, including all its payloads. The mission is supported by Italy, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Hungary and the United Kingdom.

The overall project organization is outlined in FIGURE 2. The ESA Genesis project team, led by the project manager, will manage and coordinate the work of all interfaces among i) the industrial consortium, ii) ESA in its role of handling data processing, archiving and operating the distribution center, iii) the scientific community for whatever the necessary interface is required for the preparation of scientific exploitation and coherency between the project development and the scientific mission objectives.

For the data processing, exploitation, archiving and dissemination of data to the scientific community, the PROcessing, Archiving, exploitation and Dissemination Centre (PROAD) has been set up, (See FIGURE 3), using the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) Navigation Support Office facilities and the GNSS Science Support Centre (GSSC) of the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC).

For the data processing required in advance of scientific exploitation of the data, the ESOC Navigation Support Office facilities will be used. The data processing includes the precise orbit determination for the GENESIS satellite.

Furthermore, after the processing performed by ESOC, ESAC’s GSSC will be used for data archiving and data distribution for scientific exploitation. The PROAD will be set up and coordinated internally in ESA.

The setup and coordination of the required ground infrastructure, VLBI and SLR campaigns, the DORIS network and so on, will be managed by ESA’s Genesis project team together with a Genesis science team (See FIGURE 4).

The science team will also support ESA’s Genesis project team as required in the reviews and follow-up activities, especially with respect to compliance with the mission objectives.

SUMMARY

The Genesis mission is a very challenging one, which has been made possible by the combined effort from the scientific community, ESA member states, industry and ESA itself. The success of Genesis will strongly depend on the interaction, cooperation and support of the international scientific community. The mission objectives of Genesis address core scientific as well as societal aspects. Above all, the Genesis mission is at the foundation level of all positioning and navigation.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This article has drawn, in part, on the multi-author paper “GENESIS: co-location of geodetic techniques in space,” Earth, Planets and Space (2023), Vol. 75, No. 5, https://doi.org/10.1186/s40623-022-01752-w