FAA’s Drone Safety Day is quickly approaching

Drone Safety Day (DSD) is returning for its fifth consecutive year on April 29. The annual campaign, designed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is dedicated to educating the drone community on the importance of flying safely.

The event will highlight the societal, economic, and safety benefits of safe drone operations. DSD will feature in-person, virtual and hybrid events in areas such as education, economics, equity, environment and emergencies.

DSD provides opportunities for businesses, schools and organizations to share how they use drones, as well as kick off new safety initiatives. The 2023 campaign encourages drone pilots and recreational flyers to “Fly RIGHT” by focusing on five safety elements:

Register your drone

Interact with others

Gain knowledge

Have a safety plan

TRUST and Train

A full list of events and registration can be found on the FAA website.