EUSPA recounts accomplishments at first anniversary

The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) is celebrating its one-year anniversary by sharing its achievements, including through a new video and an interactive quiz.

EUSPA’s mission is to link space to user needs. Over the past year, EUSPA has increased access to EU space data and services around the world, launched new Galileo satellites, and put in place additional satellite navigation services.

Think you know the EU Space Programme? Prove it by taking EUSPA’s interactive quiz.

EUSPA operates Europe’s satellite navigation systems Galileo and EGNOS. It is also the gatekeeper to a secure EU Space Programme, providing end users with the confidence of knowing that the space-derived data they depend on is safe and secure.

The agency plays a central role in the market uptake of the data and services offered by the EU Space Programme components. EUSPA also manages the development of GOVSATCOM hubs, which will provide secure, cost-efficient communication capabilities to security and safety-critical governmental missions, operations and infrastructure.

On 17 May, EUSPA is hosting a GNSS Raw Measurements Task Force meeting, a chance to learn the latest on using GNSS raw measurements with Android devices.

First-year accomplishments include:

two new trailblazing services: High Accuracy Service and Galileo OSNMA

the entry into service of a new Galileo satellite for additional accuracy to end-users

publishing the EO and GNSS Market Report, a comprehensive market intelligence study providing trends for the entrepreneurs and investors.

3.1 billion Galileo-enabled smartphones sold globally since 2016.

“I am more than proud of what EUSPA has achieved in a year. I am also proud to be at the helm of an organization staffed with dedicated professionals, with a service-oriented mindset who work to make EU Space accessible to citizens,’’ said Rodrigo da Costa, EUSPA executive director. “EUSPA remains committed to helping the union and its citizens maximize the socio-economic benefits of space.”