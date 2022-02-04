EUSPA publishes EO and GNSS market report

The European Union Agency for the Space Program (EUSPA) has published “EUSPA EO and GNSS Market Report,” a guide to reaping the benefits of space technology.

The 216-page report is designed to help anyone who seeks to make EU space technologies part of their business plan, develop new space downstream applications, and see a tangible return on investment.

More than ever society relies on innovative solutions to deal with the big data paradigm, respond to and mitigate climate change, natural and man-made disasters, curb the spread of diseases and strengthen a global supply chain that underpins our daily lives.

Earth observation and GNSS data is becoming increasingly important to innovative solutions for climate change, disaster and disease response, and global supply chain management. Dozens of applications are emerging or already in use by citizens, businesses, governments, industry, international organizations, NGOs, and researchers around the world.

The report provides analytical information on the dynamic GNSS and EO markets. In 2021, GNSS and EO downstream markets generated more than €200 billion in revenues and are set to reach almost half a trillion over the next decade.

The report also offers in-depth analyses of global trends and developments through illustrated examples and use cases. Using advanced econometric models, it also offers market evolution forecasts of GNSS shipments or EO revenues spanning to 2031.

Green Investments

EUSPA is committed to helping the EU deliver on the Green Deal agenda and the fight against climate change, starting with embedding space data and services into professional activities. According to EUSPA, accelerating Europe’s engagement in space is pivotal to enabling the green transition and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

The report emphasises how users of EO and GNSS contribute to compliance, monitoring and efficiency of green investments, benefiting companies, regulators and society as a whole. It focuses on concrete examples across the 17 identified market segments.

For instance, Galileo can provide smart power grids with robust timing and synchronization down to a nanosecond, improving their performance. In another example, EU space plays a role in green energy, as Copernicus helps optimize performance of tidal power generators by providing tidal current prediction systems.

Key Report Findings

Global GNSS- and EO-enabled revenues crossed €200 billion in 2021 and are set to reach almost €500 billion over the next decade.

The global installed base of GNSS devices in use will reach more than 10 billion units in 2031.

The market for Earth observation applications is boosted by a large pool of value-added services (85% of global revenue).

The European EO industry is dominated by SMEs and start-ups; from a supply perspective, European companies hold more than 41% of the global EO market.

The downstream space application market accompanied by the EU Space Programme will continue growing and thereby effectively contributing to European policies (such as the European Green Deal and EU’s Digital Decade), as well as global policies (such as the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement) in combination with other technologies.

Download the report.