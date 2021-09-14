Eos Positioning certified for federal contracts

The U.S. Federal Contractor Registration System for Award Management (SAM) makes private companies such as Eos Positioning Systems eligible for federal contracts.

Eos Positioning Systems, global manufacturer of the Arrow Series GNSS receivers, is now certified on the U.S. Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) System for Award Management (SAM) for NDAA 2019, Section 889.

SAM registration is required to bid on, and get paid for, federal contracts.

According to USFCR.com, “[USFCR] is the largest and most trusted federal registration and certification service provider. We manage and maintain your SAM registration and guarantee its federal compliance.”

In August, Eos Positioning released two new Arrow Series GNSS receiver models: the Arrow Gold+ and Arrow 100+. Arrow receivers are the company’s flagship products.

Interested persons can find the Eos Positioning Systems SAM registration using the CAGE code L0P52 and the Unique Entity ID (DUNS) 202882361.

For sales inquiries, contact Eos.