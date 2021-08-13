Eos Positioning launches two new Arrow+ GNSS receivers

The Arrow Gold+ and Arrow 100+ plus models build upon the company’s highest demand GNSS receivers

Eos Positioning Systems, the global manufacturer of the Arrow series of GNSS receivers, has released two new Arrow Series GNSS receiver models: the Arrow Gold+ and Arrow 100+.

These plus model receivers expand upon the features of Eos’ two most popular GNSS standard receiver models, the Arrow Gold and Arrow 100.

Arrow Gold+

The Arrow Gold+ includes all the features of the standard Arrow Gold GNSS receiver model. However, the plus model also includes several enhanced features:

A battery life 3.5 hours longer, for a total of 11 hours of field autonomy

Support for additional GNSS signals, including concurrent use of BeiDou B3 and GPS L5 signals when using RTK corrections

Support for the upcoming Galileo E6 High-Accuracy Service (HAS), which will broadcast differential corrections for GPS and Galileo satellites directly from the Galileo satellites

Built-in capabilities of the Eos Bridge to connect with external sensors

The ability to connect multiple mobile devices to a single Arrow GNSS receiver via Bluetooth (sometimes called “multipoint”)

Arrow 100+

Arrow 100+ includes all the features of the standard Arrow 100 GNSS receiver model. However, the plus model also includes several enhanced features:

A battery life 6 hours longer, for a total of 18 hours of field autonomy

Support for Atlas H50 (Basic) service subscriptions, which provides 30-50 cm positioning accuracy worldwide when no SBAS or RTK network is available

Built-in capabilities of the Eos Bridge to connect with external sensors

The ability to connect multiple mobile devices to a single Arrow GNSS receiver via Bluetooth (sometimes called “multipoint”)

For a full comparison between standard and plus model Arrow GNSS receivers, view this FAQ article.

An Eos representative can help customers determine whether the new plus models are right for your needs. Authorized Arrow GNSS receiver reseller, contact Eos online.