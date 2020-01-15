Editorial Advisory Board Q&A: High-precision surveying and GPS III

January 15, 2020  - By
0 Comments

What improvements will GPS III bring to high -precision surveying? When? Will these improvements require any changes in equipment and/or processes?

Photo: Nearmap

Tony Agresta, Nearmap

“The biggest impact of GPS III to high precision surveying will be a full constellation of L5 satellites. Triple frequency will bring faster convergence times and better accuracy in more difficult conditions. GPS III will better align with Galileo and BeiDou with L1C which means better availability in restricted sky conditions. Users will want to have equipment capable of supporting these new signals, in antenna and receiver HW as well as the signal processing done on board.”
Tony Agresta
Nearmap

 

Jean-Marie Sleewaegen

Jean-Marie Sleewaegen

“Of all the improvements brought by GPS III, the new L1C signal will probably have the biggest impact on high-precision surveying. Compared to L1 C/A, L1C brings better reception in difficult environments, improved availability thanks to the “pilot” component, enhanced resilience to jamming attacks, and better interoperability with Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS. Many receivers do support L1C already, but the benefits will become more tangible as the GPS III constellation grows.”
Jean-Marie Sleewaegen
Septentrio

Members of the EAB

Tony Agresta
Nearmap

Miguel Amor
Hexagon Positioning Intelligence

Thibault Bonnevie
SBG Systems

Alison Brown
NAVSYS Corporation

Ismael Colomina
GeoNumerics

Clem Driscoll
C.J. Driscoll & Associates

John Fischer
Orolia

Ellen Hall
Spirent Federal Systems

Jules McNeff
Overlook Systems Technologies, Inc.

Terry Moore
University of Nottingham

Bradford W. Parkinson
Stanford Center for Position, Navigation and Time

Jean-Marie Sleewaegen
Septentrio

Michael Swiek
GPS Alliance

Julian Thomas
Racelogic Ltd.

Greg Turetzky
Consultant

This article is tagged with , , , , , and posted in From the Magazine, Opinions, Survey

About the Author:


Tracy Cozzens has served as managing editor of GPS World magazine since 2006, and also is editor of GPS World’s sister website, Geospatial Solutions. She has worked in government, for non-profits, and in corporate communications, editing a variety of publications for audiences ranging from federal government contractors to teachers.

Post a Comment