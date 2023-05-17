ComNav releases dual-antenna heading receiver

ComNav Technology has launched the A200 dual antenna heading receiver. It is designed for precision agriculture, machine control, fleet management, robots and other applications.

As a solution capable of real-time kinematic (RTK) heading, the A200 is equipped with a K823 GNSS module, which is a dual-antenna, dual-frequency and full-constellation OEM board that includes an inertial measurement unit (IMU) module. The A200 can track all existing and planned satellite systems, including GPS, BSD, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS, providing RTK-level position and precise heading to users. It also features 1,226 channels.

The A200’s third generation IMU delivers fast initialization and ensures the output of heading during temporary GNSS signal loss. The built-in data link has low power consumption and a long working range. It can also be upgraded to a super-long-range data link module.

The A200 now is available through ComNav Technology authorized local distributors or ComNav Technology directly.