ComNav releases GNSS solution for robotic lawn mowers

Comnav Technology has released the U702 datalink module, an RX/TX data link module that supports the LoRa modulation technique.

Its compact, surface-mounted design and robust electromagnetic compatibility enables easy integration into GNSS systems such as robotic lawn mowers.

With the LoRa modulation technique, the U702 has low power consumption, reception power of 0.025 w, and a working distance up to 1.5 km. It also enhances the ability to protect GNSS systems against various interference — making it possible to have high reception sensitivity, a low error rate, and high reliable data transmission even in harsh environments.