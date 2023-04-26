Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


ComNav releases GNSS solution for robotic lawn mowers

April 26, 2023  - By

 

Credit: ComNav Technology

Credit: ComNav Technology

Comnav Technology has released the U702 datalink module, an RX/TX data link module that supports the LoRa modulation technique.

Its compact, surface-mounted design and robust electromagnetic compatibility enables easy integration into GNSS systems such as robotic lawn mowers.

With the LoRa modulation technique, the U702 has low power consumption, reception power of 0.025 w, and a working distance up to 1.5 km. It also enhances the ability to protect GNSS systems against various interference — making it possible to have high reception sensitivity, a low error rate, and high reliable data transmission even in harsh environments.

This article is tagged with , and posted in Latest News, Machine Control/Ag, Mobile

About the Author:


Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.