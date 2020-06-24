ComNav launches R550 GNSS data collector for the field

ComNav Technology has released the new-generation data collector R550.

With its new industrial-level design and new hardware platform, the R550 is designed to ensure efficiency and productivity in the field.

The IP67 dust-and-waterproof rating protects the R550 from most harsh environments. Equipping it with 7,000 mA Li-ion battery allows more than 14 hours of continuous operation, while fast-charging technology means it only takes four hours to fully charge the collector via the type-C interface port.

The 5-inch-wide sunlight-readable, high-resolution screen provides a smooth experience for any operation. The integrated autofocusing camera helps enhance job documentation by taking photos on site and sharing job information with colleagues.

Survey Master field software available on the R550 controller ensures efficient surveys in the field, including topographic surveys, stakeouts, coordinate geometry (COGO) and more.

Powered by the Android 8.1 operating system and designed with 4G RAM, 64GB ROM and 4G/BT/Wi-Fi on board, users can run other third-party apps based on their specific requirements.

The R550 data collector now is available through ComNav Technology authorized local distributors or ComNav Technology directly.