CHC Navigation releases GNSS RTK steering system

CHC Navigation has released the NX510 SE Auto-Steer, an automated steering system that retrofits several types of new and old farm tractors and other vehicles. It can be connected to local real-time kinematic (RTK) networks or GNSS RTK base stations.

NX510 SE is a guidance controller powered by multiple corrections sources and five satellite constellations: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and QZSS. It has a built-in 4G and UHF modem that connects to all industry-standard differential GPS and RTK corrections to achieve centimeter-accuracy steering.

NX510 SE contains GNSS and inertial navigation system terrain compensation technology, which maintains high accuracy in challenging environments and terrain. This makes NX510 SE suitable for ditching, planting and harvesting applications.

In addition, AgNav multilingual software, operating on a 10.1 in industrial display, supports multiple guideline patterns that include AB line, A+ line, circle line, irregular curve and headland turn.