ALDOT uses SimActive software to support tornado recovery

SimActive Inc., a developer of photogrammetry software, and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) have partnered to use SimActive’s Correlator3D software to process UAV imagery for damage assessment.

In early 2023, a powerful tornado ripped through the southwest portion of the city of Selma, Alabama. ALDOT quickly collected more than 18,000 images of the area. The SimActive software allowed the team to process the data within 24 hours and deliver digital surface models and orthomosaics.

Correlator3D is an end-to-end photogrammetry solution designed to generate high-quality geospatial data from satellite and aerial imagery, including UAVs. The software performs aerial triangulation (AT) and produces dense digital surface models (DSM), digital terrain models (DTM), point clouds, orthomosaics, 3D models and vectorized 3D features.

Powered by graphics processing unit (GPU) technology and multi-core central processing units (CPU), Correlator3D offers enhanced processing speed to support the quick and efficient production of large datasets.