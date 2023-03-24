SimActive software enhances utility mapping

Sharper Shape has used SimActive software’s distributed processing capabilities to complete utility corridor base maps in Montreal, Canada. In 2022, more than eight million images were collected in SimActive’s Correlator3D software to generate orthomosaics and colorized point clouds.

Correlator3D, hosted on an Amazon cloud environment, enabled quick processing of thousands of images per day over a network of virtual machines. The resulting map products covered more than 34,000 miles of utility corridor and were imported into Sharper Shape’s artificial intelligence (AI) tools to extract infrastructure information.

“The quantity of data that we capture to feed our AI tools for utility infrastructure deliverables is incredible and comes from various geographical locations at the same time,” said Petri Rauhakallio, vice president of business development at Sharper Shape. “Correlator3D allows our teams to easily import and process massive amounts of imagery for use in our digital twin production.”