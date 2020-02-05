$24K pledged to open David Last Memorial Scholarship Fund

The Resilient Navigation and Timing (RNT) Foundation is leading a drive to establish a scholarship fund in honor of the late Professor David Last.

Professor Last was one of the first members of the foundation and had served on its International Advisory Council since its inception. He perished in the crash of a small plane he was piloting on the Nov. 25, 2019.

The foundation and three of its members have begun the drive with pledges totaling $24,000.

The fund will be administered in the United Kingdom and is envisioned to pay student expenses for attendance at navigation-related conferences and symposia.

Individuals and organizations wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund should contact the foundation at inquiries@RNTFnd.org. Donations can also be made through the foundation’s website.