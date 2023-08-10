ProStar, Leica Geosystems announce technology integration

ProStar Holdings Inc., a precision mapping company, has announced a technology integration with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon. The integration combines ProStar’s utility mapping software, PointMan, and Leica Geosystems’ precision GPS/GNSS receivers for GIS asset data collection.

The integration provides a precise and comprehensive data collection solution to capture, record and display the precise location of critical underground infrastructure across the globe using Leica Geosystems receivers.

“It only makes good business sense to work with other software providers and create mutually beneficial business relationships throughout the geospatial industry,” said Jason Hooten, GIS sales and support manager, Leica Geosystems.

Through the technology integration, PointMan now supports Leica Geosystems receivers for mobile devices running the Google Android operating system and Apple iOS, including the popular Zeno FLX100 plus GNSS receiver.

“The relationship adds significant value to our distribution network as Leica is recognized as a global leader in providing utility data collection solutions and precision GNSS receivers,” said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar.

ProStar’s PointMan is natively cloud and mobile, offered as a Software as a Solution (SaaS). ProStar’s solutions are being adopted by some of the largest entities in North America, including Fortune 500 construction firms, the largest subsurface utilities engineering (SUE) firms, and government agencies.