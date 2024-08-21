YellowScan, Xer Technologies partner for underwater topography mapping

Xer Technologies and YellowScan have partnered to integrate the YellowScan Navigator bathymetric system into Xer Technologies’ UAVs. This collaboration aims to enhance UAVs’ capabilities for conducting long-range bathymetric surveys and underwater inspections, which are essential in various fields such as environmental monitoring, coastal management, and infrastructure development.

The integrated system allows users to collect high-resolution and accurate bathymetric data, even in challenging aquatic environments. YellowScan’s green laser lidar technology is a key component of this system, providing precise underwater mapping capabilities. Xer Technologies’ UAVs are designed for extended flight durations and can operate for more than two hours, facilitating coverage of larger survey areas in a single mission. This feature is particularly beneficial for projects that require extensive data collection over vast aquatic regions.

The YellowScan Navigator can achieve a precision of 3 cm and can operate at a maximum altitude of 100 m above ground level. The laser has a range of up to 120 m and features a scanner field-of-view of 44 °. It weighs 3.7 kg.