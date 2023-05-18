WGIC announces executive board members and president for 2023-25

The World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) at its annual general meeting announced the members of its board who will serve from May 2023 to April 2025. The board is comprised of 20 senior geospatial industry professionals drawn from WGIC’s patron, corporate and associate member companies. The board will provide strategic guidance to WGIC in pursuing its mission and achieving its programmatic goals during the next two years.

WGIC Executive Board Members

Theo Agelopoulos, Senior Director (Autodesk) Zubran Solaiman, Director (Bentley Systems) John Renard, President (Cyient) Bushra Zaman, Director (Deep Spatial) Elshan Musayev, EKM Global Dean Angelides, Corporate Director — international (Esri) Robert Hoddenbach, Global Director (Fugro) Jean-Francois Gauthier, Vice President (GHGSat) Adina Gillespie, Vice President (Hexagon) Steven Sawdon, Director (IIC Technologies) Paul Granito, Senior Vice President (Maxar Technologies) Harsh Govind, Principal Product Manager (Microsoft) Jayant Sharma, Senior Director (Oracle) Agnieszka Lukaszczyk, Vice President (Planet) James Van Rens, Senior Vice President (RIEGL International) Willy Govender, CEO (Terra Analytics) Marius Swanepoel, Director (TomTom) Bryn Fosburgh, Senior Vice President (Trimble) Joseph Seppi, Senior Vice President (Woolpert) Sanjay Kumar, CEO (Honorary Member) (Geospatial World)

The bi-annual election for the office of WGIC president has witnessed a unanimous vote for Bryn Fosburgh, Senior Vice President, Trimble. Brian Nicholls, Vice President — Asia Pacific, Woolpert, was elected unopposed as the treasurer. To ensure business continuity, John Renard, President, Cyient — Europe, will continue as secretary general till April 2024.

