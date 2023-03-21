VOTIX and Iris Automation partner on safe BVLOS operations

VOTIX has partnered with Iris Automation to enable safe beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights by integrating Iris Automation’s Casia G ground-based detect and alert system into the VOTIX cloud-based UAV operating system.

This integration makes remote operations a reality for enterprises that need effective and flexible UAV BVLOS deployments, from routine automated inspections of critical infrastructure to rapid mobilization seen in UAV as first responder programs.

This hardware-software solution will feed data from the Casia G system into the VOTIX platform to provide a complete picture of the operational airspace in real-time.

The Casia G system can detect non-cooperative or intruder aircraft at a distance by monitoring the airspace and providing their precise location and classification data. This enabes automated conflict resolution via the VOTIX platform.

“Our mission is to make BVLOS easy,” said Ed Boucas, VOTIX CEO. “We have integrated every aspect of drone operation in a single pane of glass so that pilots can easily perform safe and secure BVLOS flights.”