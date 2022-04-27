Volvo adds Hemisphere GNSS smart antenna to construction options

Hemisphere GNSS distribution agreement with Volvo Construction Equipment to provide new S631 GNSS survey smart antenna

Volvo Construction Equipment North America will add the Hemisphere GNSS S631 Survey Smart Antenna to its marketplace portfolio for Volvo CE dealers and end users. The new S631 adds robust performance and high precision in a compact and rugged package.

The distribution agreement with Volvo CE expands Hemisphere GNSS’s list of partners offering Hemisphere’s latest technology for machine control products and solutions.

The addition of the Hemisphere GNSS S631 Survey Smart Antenna aligns with Volvo CE’s focus on the latest technology and solutions for machine control applications, the company said.

“Partnership between Hemisphere and Volvo Group companies goes back 15 years when we began to provide Volvo Penta our heading units for marine applications,” said Randy Noland, VP Global Sales and Business Development at Hemisphere. “That business provided a technological foundation between our two organizations that eventually brought us together again with Volvo CE as a provider of high-precision, rugged GNSS receivers for machine control for use in Volvo Co-Pilot products. We are pleased the partnership continues to grow, with additional GNSS receivers now available as an extended offering through Volvo CE North American dealers. We greatly value our relationship.”

About the S361 Smart Antenna

The S631 provides robust performance and high precision in a compact and rugged package. With multiple wireless communication ports and an open GNSS interface, the S631 can be used in a variety of operating modes, as a rover or base station.

The built-in web user interface (WebUI) can be used to control and manage the receiver status and operation, as well as to upgrade the S631 with new firmware and activations.

Corrections. S631 is Athena-enabled and Atlas-capable (subscription required). With Athena, S631 provides precision RTK performance when receiving corrections from a static base station or network RTK correction system. With multiple connectivity options, the S631 allows for RTK corrections to be received over radio, cell modem, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or serial connection.

The S631 receiver also enables users to work with Atlas, Hemisphere’s global correction service. Atlas delivers worldwide centimeter-level correction data over L-band communication satellites.

Key Features