VectorNav releases two INS

VectorNav Technologies has released two products, the VN-210-S and VN-310-S, which expand its tactical series of GNSS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS).

The VN-210-S GNSS/INS combines a tactical-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) comprised of a 3-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer with a triple-frequency GNSS receiver. The integrated 448-channel GNSS receiver from Septentrio adds several capabilities, including L5 frequencies, moving baseline real-time kinematic with centimeter-level accuracy, support for Galileo OSNMA and robust interference mitigation.

These capabilities and high-quality hardware offer improved positioning performance in radio frequency-congested and GNSS-denied environments.

The VN-310-S dual GNSS/INS leverages VectorNav’s tactical-grade IMU and integrates two 448-channel GNSS receivers to enable GNSS-compassing for accurate heading estimations in stationary and low-dynamic operations. The VN-310-S also gains support for OSNMA and robust interference mitigation, offering reliable position data across a variety of applications and environments.

The VN-210-S and VN-310-S are packaged in a precision milled, anodized aluminum enclosure designed to MIL standards and are IP68-rated. For ultra-low SWaP applications, VectorNav has introduced L5 capabilities to the VN-210E (embedded) when using an externally integrated L5-band GNSS receiver.