Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


VectorNav releases two INS

November 14, 2023  - By

VectorNav Technologies has released two products, the VN-210-S and VN-310-S, which expand its tactical series of GNSS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS).

The VN-210-S GNSS/INS combines a tactical-grade inertial measurement unit (IMU) comprised of a 3-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer with a triple-frequency GNSS receiver. The integrated 448-channel GNSS receiver from Septentrio adds several capabilities, including L5 frequencies, moving baseline real-time kinematic with centimeter-level accuracy, support for Galileo OSNMA and robust interference mitigation.

These capabilities and high-quality hardware offer improved positioning performance in radio frequency-congested and GNSS-denied environments.

Image: VectorNav

Image: VectorNav

The VN-310-S dual GNSS/INS leverages VectorNav’s tactical-grade IMU and integrates two 448-channel GNSS receivers to enable GNSS-compassing for accurate heading estimations in stationary and low-dynamic operations. The VN-310-S also gains support for OSNMA and robust interference mitigation, offering reliable position data across a variety of applications and environments. 

The VN-210-S and VN-310-S are packaged in a precision milled, anodized aluminum enclosure designed to MIL standards and are IP68-rated. For ultra-low SWaP applications, VectorNav has introduced L5 capabilities to the VN-210E (embedded) when using an externally integrated L5-band GNSS receiver.  

Image: VectorNav

Image: VectorNav

This article is tagged with and posted in Complementary PNT, Latest News, Mobile, OEM, Uncategorized

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.