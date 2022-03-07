Ukraine hackers target GLONASS for cyberattacks

Ukraine’s hacker underground named GLONASS as one of its top priorities, according to media reports that cite a post on the “IT army” Telegram channel.

The IT army, formed on Saturday, is a collective of volunteer hackers. “We need to mobilize and intensify our efforts as much as possible,” the IT army posted.

Besides GLONASS, hackers are focusing on Russian telecom companies and the railway network in Belarus — a key staging area for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Belarusian Cyber Partisans, a hacking team focused on Belarus, told Reuters it had disabled railway traffic systems in Belarus. Another target is the electrical grid.