UAVOS, Bayanat partner to supply autonomous helicopters

UAVOS has been selected by Bayanat, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered geospatial solutions, to deliver its unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for a variety of applications, including aerial photography and perimeter control. The UAS consists of two UVH 25EL unmanned autonomous helicopters powered by electric motors, a ground control station, and various sensor payloads — including a multispectral camera, lidar, and digital and thermal cameras.

The autonomous helicopter’s advanced capabilities of long endurance — up to 1.5-hours — along with its camera capabilities, enable the UVH 25EL to carry out accurate mapping within a radius of 67 km.

The UVH 25EL has a practical load weight of 5 kg. These capabilities enable high performance as well as maximum operational flexibility for applications such as coastal security, search and rescue, and advanced aerial photography missions.

UAVOS also provides full operational support, including training, and a fundamental review of the UAS’s possible uses.