Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


UAVOS, Bayanat partner to supply autonomous helicopters

May 29, 2023  - By
Photo:

Image: UAVOS

UAVOS has been selected by Bayanat, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered geospatial solutions, to deliver its unmanned aircraft system (UAS) for a variety of applications, including aerial photography and perimeter control. The UAS consists of two UVH 25EL unmanned autonomous helicopters powered by electric motors, a ground control station, and various sensor payloads — including a multispectral camera, lidar, and digital and thermal cameras.

The autonomous helicopter’s advanced capabilities of long endurance — up to 1.5-hours — along with its camera capabilities, enable the UVH 25EL to carry out accurate mapping within a radius of 67 km.

The UVH 25EL has a practical load weight of 5 kg. These capabilities enable high performance as well as maximum operational flexibility for applications such as coastal security, search and rescue, and advanced aerial photography missions.

UAVOS also provides full operational support, including training, and a fundamental review of the UAS’s possible uses.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in Latest News, Transportation, UAV/UGV

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.