UAVOS announces S1-V300 MALE unmanned platform prototype

UAVOS has successfully completed the S1-V300 medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial system (UAS) prototype designed to check basic aircraft systems.

The advanced UAS model is based on the Saker MALE UAS design that achieved operational capability in 2020. The S1-V300 MALE UAS prototype is an upgrade to the unmanned system and features a new design and a more powerful heavy fuel engine with 260 HP offering greater speed, payload, and endurance of 28 hours with a range of 4,020 km.

Work performed under UAVOS’ MALE UAS program using its proven Saker aircraft capabilities has enabled it to create a new-generation S1-V300 MALE unmanned platform. The aircraft features unique UAVOS avionics solutions and a redundant flight control system that will enable complex missions.

The S1-V300 UAS will be able to support a variety of overland and maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The improved S1-V300 prototype is equipped with both line-of-sight (LOS) and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) datalink systems for over-the-horizon operations. Additionally, the aircraft can be integrated with multiple ISR sensors, including electro-optical infrared (EO/IR) cameras and a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that offers all-weather, day/night performance for a wide-area search capability.

The S1-V300 MALE UAS next-generation capabilities combined with medium-altitude persistence make it a suitable platform to add with long-range radar, signals intelligence (SIGINT) payloads, communication-relay payloads, and counter electronic-warfare systems. Additional retrofits include stronger wings and extra hard points for carrying an external payload of 300 kg.

The S1-V300 has fully autonomous operation capability. It is equipped with automatic taxi-takeoff and landing systems, satellite communication for extended range, and fully redundant avionics. It is designed to operate in harsh environments and is adapted to perform in extremely hostile, dry and dusty ambient air. The aircraft features a 8.7-meters-long fuselage and a 18.7 meters wingspan, is capable of flying at 220 km/h, and has an endurance of more than 28 hours.