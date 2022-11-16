UAV Navigation joins Qascom on OSNMAplus project

The companies will combine their experience to guarantee robust and reliable navigation thanks to the Galileo constellation

UAV Navigation is participating in the OSNMAplus project consortium led by Qascom, an Italian enterprise in the domain of GNSS authentication.

The OSNMAplus project aims to develop services and technologies that make use of novel services provided by Galileo, particularly use of OSNMA and I/NAV improvements.

The OSNMA service is a data authentication function for Galileo Open Service users worldwide, freely accessible to all. OSNMA provides receivers with the assurance that the received Galileo navigation message is coming from the system itself and has not been modified. The I/NAV improvements are part of a recently released update of the Galileo Interface Control Document, aiming at optimizing the navigation performance of Galileo even further.

“With the OSNMAplus project, we’re providing technological solutions that will facilitate the adoption of OSNMA in new and existing navigation systems,” said Carlo Sarto, OSNMAplus project manager. “We’re also providing cloud-based services and multiplatform SDK that can be used in consumer devices to improve the OSNMA experience and increase the robustness of the navigation solution.”

The OSNMAplus technologies will be subject to an extensive test campaign. The OSNMA-based navigation will be tested in a flying drone to assess effective resilience against potential malicious GNSS interference.