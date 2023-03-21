U-blox partners with GMV

U-blox has signed an agreement with GMV to combine GNSS receiver hardware from u-blox with GMV’s safe correction service and sensor fusion and positioning engine. This solution is suitable for automotive applications because it provides a holistic safety approach that maximizes performance and minimizes timetomarket costs.

Starting in April 2023, u-blox will directly commercialize the solution. This includes integration services and certification support provided jointly by u-blox and GMV for applications such as ADAS Level 2+ and vehicle autonomy.

The collaboration was forged at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona 2023. The two companies will work hand in hand to integrate their technologies and provide a solution for the needs of future automotive application